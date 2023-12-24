Watch: Ananya Panday calls herself psycho obsessive stalker girlfriend, netizens say 'she’s being her...'

Ananya Panday revealed that she is psycho obsessive stalker girlfriend while promoting her upcoming movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Ananya Panday-Siddhant Chaturvedi are set to star together in the upcoming movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Both actors made their debuts in 2019, Ananya with Student of the Year 2 and Siddhant with the acclaimed film Gully Boy.

They recently discussed a past viral interview where Siddhant spoke about the challenges faced by outsiders in the industry. Meanwhile, Ananya revealed that she is psycho obsessive stalker girlfriend. In the video released by Netflix, Ananya can be heard talking about her character and saying she feels she is close to her role because, "she is a psycho obsessive stalker girlfriend, that's me. When I read it, I thought Arjun literally put a camera in my room."

She added, "because so many things she did were exactly like me. think, just like, staking and knowing everything about someone's life."