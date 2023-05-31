Search icon
Watch: Adah Sharma reveals this 'well-wisher' checked on her, hugged her on The Kerala Story sets after a violent scene

Adah Sharma shares an adorable BTS video from the sets of The Kerala Story wherein she can be seen getting a hug from a dog.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Adah Sharma is currently enjoying the success of her film The Kerala Story which has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Recently, she shared an adorable video wherein she shared the story of a dog who checked up on her after she shot a violent scene in the movie. 

On Wednesday, Adah Sharma shared an adorable BTS video from the sets of The Kerala Story and shared the story of her ‘well-wisher’ who checked on her and hugged her after shooting a violent scene. In the video, Adah Sharma was seen explaining her ‘woes on screen’ to a dog who came to check up on her after he saw her shooting a violent scene. The dog also hugged the actress and which melted Adah’s heart. 

The actress captioned the post, “Woh scene yaad hai in #TheKeralaStory? When Ishaak picks up the pathar to hit me? This doggie was watching the whole scene and came to check up on me after .vid mein Main usko bata Rahi hu my woes on screen (being pregnant, stuck in a horrid place without a mobile phone) and off screen (all the crying my eye was hurting, had a headache and the pregnant waala prosthetic stomach was so heavy, legs were tired walking) and i got a hug how different species can also connect If you scroll on my feed aapko photo milega of me showing the doggie my elephant ka videos.” 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Shar

 

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The movie shows the story of three girls who are brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS. Even after facing backlash before the release and facing ban in West Bengal, the movie has crossed Rs 200 crore mark and has become the second highest-grossing film of the year. 

Adah Sharma will be next seen in the movie titled Question Mark, helmed by Vipra. The movie is scheduled to release on December 30. The actress also recently revealed that she will be a part of Vidyut Jamwal starrer Commando 4.

Read Adah Sharma on The Kerala Story being labeled 'Islamophobic': 'You are not beheaded for having freedom of opinion'

 

