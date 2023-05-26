Search icon
Adah Sharma on The Kerala Story being labeled 'Islamophobic': 'You are not beheaded for having freedom of opinion'

Adah Sharma's blockbuster film The Kerala Story is based on the lives of three Hindu women in Kerala who are forced to convert to Islam and join the terrorist organisation ISIS.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

Adah Sharma on The Kerala Story being labeled 'Islamophobic': 'You are not beheaded for having freedom of opinion'
Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma is currently enjoying the first blockbuster of her career with her latest release The Kerala Story, which has become the first female-led film to gross more than Rs 200 crore net in India and is on course, to collect Rs 300 crore worldwide, as it has already minted Rs 260.5 crore globally, per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

However, as the controversial film is based on the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala before inducting them into the terrorist outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), The Kerala Story has also been dubbed as 'Islamophobic' by a certain section of the society.

When the actress was asked about the same in her recent interview with Pinkvilla, Adah told the story of a Muslim girl who had a drastic change in her thoughts about the film after watching the same. The actress said, "Our director had this Muslim girl who messaged him when the trailer was out and she used to abuse him every single day and say how can you make an Islamophobic film?".

Further talking about that girl's response after watching The Kerala Story, Adah added, "She watched the film then and then sent him a message which he has pinned to the comments, and he is so happy with it because she said I watched the film and you are actually telling us how people are misusing Islam. You are actually doing a service to our religion because you are telling how people are misusing our religion and our religion isn’t like that."

"I don’t think any religion or saint in the world would tell you to do that is detrimental to humanity. There must be something off with somebody to be taking human lives. Again, I am happy we live in a country where we have freedom of opinion and freedom of speech. You are not beheaded for having freedom of opinion. I can wear lipstick and not get my hands chopped off. My only request is to watch the movie and then put your opinion. However, if you don’t want to watch the movie and still put your opinion, that is also allowed in my country. So, I am very happy about that as well", the actress concluded.

Apart from Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri, and Pranav Misshra in key supporting roles. The controversial film is directed by Suipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.

