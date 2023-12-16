Headlines

Watch: Verbal clash erupts as woman argues with Noida society residents over feeding stray dogs, video goes viral

Friends actor Matthew Perry died of acute effects of Ketamine, reveals autopsy

This video of adorable puppy trying to catch bubbles will make your day, watch

Parliament security breach: What was Lalit Jha's backup plan if Plan A went South? Explained

J-K: Security personnel recovers IEDs and grenades in Dara Peer Makal area of Rajouri

This video of adorable puppy trying to catch bubbles will make your day, watch

Watch: Aaradhya Bachchan looks adorable as she changes her hairstyle for school annual day, netizens say 'she is cute'

Aaradhya Bachchan looks beautiful while performing at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day, while Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai cheer for her.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s beloved daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, on Friday, was seen delivering a spectacular performance at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day. She was looking adorable, Aishwarya Rai, Agastya Nanda and others cheered for her.

The video of her is going viral on social media, however, what caught everyone’s attention was her new hairstyle. Social media users called her cute, and said that she looks better in this new hairstyle. One of them wrote, “Finally aradhya Bachchan's forehead is seen.” The second one said, “Lag nhi Raha woh Aradhya hai.” The third one said, “Ahh!! Finally seen aardhya without bangs.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A p (@theaishverse)

The fourth person commented, “I think aaradhya is more cute without bang, bcoz bang not sweet her, I only my opinion, but she need to remove bang.” The fifth person commented, “she is growing beautiful.”

Meanwhile, AbRam Khan also performed at his school's annual day function. Jr Khan took the centerstage, performing a play along with other students. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan looked proud of their little son's fluency and command over dialogue.

However, there was a moment in the performance that melted SRK, Gauri, and his fans' hearts. By the end of his act, AbRam did Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose. As soon as AbRam recreated his father's iconic pose, the audience in the auditorium clapped loudly, and the moment went viral on the internet.

 Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek got married after dating for years on April 20, 2007. As per recent media reports, Aishwarya and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan have ceased communication for many years, and they even refuse to acknowledge each other. Abhishek is caught in the crossfire of saas-bahu feud, and this is a major reason behind their rumoured separation. 

Zoom quoted a source closer to the actor's family, confirming that there have been problems for many years, but they were together for their daughter. The source further added, "Now the matters have come to a head."

