War 2: Tiger Shroff's cryptic post hints at sequel with War co-star Hrithik Roshan?

Tiger Shroff-Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

War 2: The 2019 action-thriller film War, starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles, was one of the biggest hits of the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War was about the journey of an Indian soldier, assigned to eliminate his former mentor, who has gone rogue. Ever since War was released in 2019 and left the audience impressed, Tiger and Hrithik fans have been waiting with bated breath for the announcement of a sequel to the blockbuster hit film. However, none have been made so far.

Now, Tiger Shroff, on Thursday, shared a cryptic post on his Instagram account, hinting that a sequel might be on the cards. In a recent Instagram story, the Baaghi shared a monochromatic collage image of two half faces, the first one is of Tiger himself and the other face is of his War co-actor Hrithik Roshan. Sharing the post, the actor started a poll, in which he asked the fans "Part -2 Anyone?" with two options Yes or No in it? To which approximately 96 per cent of fans voted for Yes.

With this cryptic post, fans are now assuming that the actor just confirmed working on War 2, and they shared their excitement to see the Heropanti actor again in the action avatar alongside Hrithik.

"Did He Just Give A Hint That He's Is In #war2...?? If That It Is Then It Will Be A Blast Again Waiting For Your Next Film Announcement!" a user tweeted. Another user wrote, "WHAT`SSSSS COOKING TIGER??? Please don't give me hope this soon"

As the negative character of Khalid played by Tiger got killed by Kabir played by Hrithik in the film, fans are now speculating their own ideas that how could the duo be the part of this franchise again? "Is it really happening? Khalid's body wasn't found...And Saurabh is a skilled agent...He had enough survival skills to rescue himself from the ceiling incident. Anything can happen. Tiger has chances to come back Let's manifest" a user speculated.

War was released in 2019 and collected over 500 crores at the box office, which was the highest for any film that year, and in the film itself, it was projected that War may turn into a spy franchise.

The official announcement of War 2 is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is currently working on his next film Ganpath - Part 1 directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year.