Jug Jugg Jeeyo box office prediction day 1: Film likely to mint lesser than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on opening day | Exclusive

Jug Jugg Jeeyo box office prediction day 1: "The film is likely to collect Rs 10 crore on its opening day," said trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

Jug Jugg Jeeyo box office prediction day 1: Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu kapoor is all set to hit the cinemas on June 24. However, the early reviews of the film have started pouring in after the makers held preview shows in Mumbai and Delhi Wednesday evening. Going by what the critics have to say about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, it seems like the film is the perfect family entertainer with impressive performances from the talented cast. A multi-starrer, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, is about family, love and relationships. 

Meanwhile, a film is not just about the reviews. In order for a film to be called a hit or a blockbuster, it needs to perform at the box office. So, will Jug Jugg Jeeyo pass the box office test and come out with flying colours like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiadwadi -- the only three Hindi films to have performed well at the box office this year? Or will it have the same fate as a Runway34, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Heropanti 2 and tank at the box office? 

READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan talks about fate of films at box office, says 'whether it is KGF, RRR...'

 

Well, trade analyst and industry tracker Ramesh Bala predicts a good opening for Jug Jugg Jeeyo and an even better weekend. 

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Bala said, "The film is likely to collect Rs 10 crore on its opening day. Over the weekend, the film is expected to mint between Rs 35-40 crore (a three-day weekend). He added, "The previews were held and the reviews that have come out are very promising. Earlier, it was predicted to be around Rs 7-9 crore, but with the positive reviews, Rs 10 crore is a likely figure. This will be the upper limit for the opening day collection as there is hope that with word of mouth, evening and night shows may find bookings. It does feel like the film will have a double-digit opening"

When asked if Jug Jugg Jeeyo being a multi-starrer, had the potential of an opening as big as Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Ramesh Bala said the genres are different and stressed the fact that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a sequel and Jug Jugg Jeeyo an original film. However, he mentioned that the opening day collection of Jug Jugg Jeeyo "will be slightly below Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2." He added that though there might be an expectation that Varun and Kiara's film does better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in his opinion, it would be below the horror-comedy's opening day collection. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik's biggest opener with its first-day earnings of Rs 14.11 crore. The film has been credited for ending the dry spell of Hindi films at the box office after the audience preferred pan-India films from the South such as RRR and KGF Chapter 2 over Bollywood films. 

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slated for a release in theatres on June 24. Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Pajukta Kohli and Manish Paul in pivotal roles.

