Virat Kohli's romantic reaction to wife Anushka Sharma's sexy neon monokini pictures will leave you smiling

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma who has been missing from the silver screen for some time now, on Tuesday treated her fans with a couple of stunning photos of herself clad in a neon green monokini.

Posing by a pool, Anushka made a splash in the neon coloured swimwear as she lit up Instagram with her infectious smile. As the caption, Anushka opted for a green plant emoji to go with the colour of her monokini. And while the netizens were left impressed with the B-town actress's charming looks, what caught everyone attention was her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli's reaction to the photos.

Taking to the comments section of Anushka Sharma's post, Virat dropped a heart-eyed and a heart emoji, expressing his love for his actress-wife.

On November 5, Anushka Sharma had posted a heartfelt picture with husband Virat Kohli and penned a touching birthday note alongside it. "No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness," read Anushka's post.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Grazia, Anushka Sharma opened up about how her pregnancy changed her life. She also revealed how having Virat by her side during the pregnancy as her cheerleader helped her through the 'awful' first trimester.