Did Virat Kohli's brother Vikas share first photo of Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper's baby girl?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first baby today. Virat took to his Instagram account to share the thrilling news with his fans and well-wishers.

However, now it seems like Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli has shared the first photos of his niece. Taking to his verified Instagram account, "Happiness overboard .... angel in the house."

Check it out here.

Virat had made an announcement on Monday evening announcing the arrival of her baby girl, saying, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

A few days before Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter, an astrologer had predicted that 'Virushka', as they are popularly known will become parents to a sweet, lovely girl.

He had said, "Both Anushka and Virat are among the most sought after and followed celebrities in India, and it only obvious for people to get excited about the arrival of a new member in the family. According to astrological calculations and face reading of the power couple, they are most likely to be blessed with a baby girl, who would be a princess to her father and a darling to her mother. With two extremely talented people as her parents, the little one is also expected to be full of virtues."

Well, congratulations to the lovely couple on their new journey!