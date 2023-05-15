Viral video: Esha Gupta raises heat in sexy black bikini at a beach, watch

Esha Gupta raises heat in black bikini at a beach

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is known for her bold and quirky fashion sense and it would not be wrong to say that Esha Gupta is a true fashionista. Though Esha Gupta is not getting a lot of film offers these days, the hot and sexy actress surely knows how to remain in news and grab the attention of her millions of fans on Instagram and other platforms.

Esha Gupta is highly active on Instagram and she keeps on sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram. Needless to say, most of the videos and photos posted by Esha Gupta on Instagram go viral within no time as she enjoys a huge following on Insta. Now, an old video of Esha Gupta wearing a sexy black bikini and enjoying some quality time at a beach has gone viral. The video was shared by Esha Gupta last year and it has received over 5 lakh likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in web series Aashram 3. In Ashram 3, which stars Bobby Deol in the lead role, Esha portrayed the role of an image builder named Sonia.

Also read: Esha Gupta burns the internet in sexy orange bikini at a beach, watch viral video

Talking about her decision to act in Ashram 3, Esha Gupta had once said, “I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.”

Bobbly Deol played the main role of ‘Baba Nirala’ in Ashram web series.