Viral video: Esha Gupta burns the internet in sexy orange bikini at a beach, watch

Esha Gupta burns the internet in orange bikini at a beach

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta known for sharing hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram and the pretty actress has once again raised the heat in a hot video wearing a bikini on Instagram.

Esha Gupta is highly active on social media and she has a massive fan following on Instagram. Needless to say, most of the videos and photos posted by Esha Gupta on Instagram go viral within no time. Now, an old video of Esha Gupta wearing a rusty orange bikini is breaking the internet.

In the viral video, Esha Gupta can be seen enjoying some quality time on a beach. The actress is wearing a fancy hat and she can be seen blowing a kiss into the camera. Esha Gupta is looking ultra glamorous in the orange bikini. She simply captioned the video: “Sunshine".

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in web series Aashram 3. In the popular web series Esha portrayed the role of an image builder named Sonia.

Talking about her decision to act in Ashram 3, Esha Gupta had once said, “I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.’ I was not at all worried about money or shooting schedule or my dates. I told him all that is my manager’s headache. Everything was better and better for me in this show and I’m so glad that Prakash sir thought of me for the role of Sonia.”

Bobbly Deol played the main role of ‘Baba Nirala’ in Ashram web series.