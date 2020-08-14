Viral Video: Sushant Singh Rajput sings Krishna bhajan with complete devotion in this throwback video

Seems like Sushant Singh Rajput's fans don't let go of any opportunity to remember him as today another video went viral on one of the fan pages that featured a viral video of him singing a Krishna bhajan.

The video shows Sushant, deep in devotion, sitting in front of a mic and singing a Krishna bhajan titled Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari as the song plays on a music player. The video was reportedly shot at his sister’s house in Panchkula.

A few days ago, another video went viral on the Internet in which Sushant Singh Rajput along with his family members could be seen performing puja at his home in Mumbai. The video which was taken in 2019 showed the puja was held in SSR's old home Capri Heights Building flat and not Mont Blanc where he last stayed, as per reports in Zee News.

Zee News had discovered Pandit Yogiraj who performed the puja. Sushant worshipped for his mother's peace and 11 brahmins along with a priest from Nasik performed the rituals. The late actor's sister Priyanka Singh had taken to her Instagram page and shared videos on Sushant's birthday this year which was held on January 21. She had written, "नामों नामो हे शंक़रा, आदि देव शंक़रा, रुद्रा देव हे महेश्वरा।।। Happy Birthday #sunshine Rise and Shine always, much #love Jai #shiva #shambhu @sushantsinghrajput #happybirthdaysushant."

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34 and the investigation in the case is underway. Currently, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are investigating the case.