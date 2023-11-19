Viral video: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty give standing ovation as Virat Kohli hits half-century, watch

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty gave a standing ovation to Virat Kohli after he hit a half-century during India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final.

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty gave a standing ovation to Virat Kohli after he hit a half-century during India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, along with her sister Anisha Padukone and former Indian badminton player and father Prakash Padukone have reached the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to cheer for the Indian team in the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup Final against Australia.

Their videos, shared by the actors' fan groups, are getting viral on social media. Deepika, Ranveer, and Anisha were seen sporting the Indian blue jersey as they extend their support to the Men In Blue, led by Rohit Sharma against the Australian team captained by Pat Cummins.

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen arriving at the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad with his wife Gauri Khan. The actor was seen wearing a white t-shirt and a blue shirt with matching jeans. He completed his look with a pair of glasses.

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrive in Ahmedabad, Gujarat #ICCCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eorOQtvgUG — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, multiple celerities have reached Ahmedabad to show their support to India. These include Ayushmann Khurrana, Pritam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and obviously Anushka Sharma, who is supporting her husband-batsman Virat Kohli.