VIRAL! Shah Rukh Khan charms onlookers in an all-black avatar, poses with a fan on 'Pathan' sets

It's been a rough last few months for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after his elder son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case in October. The superstar who was shooting for his much-awaited upcoming flick 'Pathan', had to stall the shoot and was personally looking into every detail, legal or otherwise involved in his son's case.

But now, months after his son was released on bail, Shah Rukh Khan is back on the set and all geared up to shoot for 'Pathan'.

A new image of SRK straight from the sets of 'Pathan' is doing the rounds on social media. The superstar, who is seen in an all-black avatar is seen posing with a fan on the film's set.

Check out the now-viral photo below:

Meanwhile, on Monday, Bollwyood superstar Salman Khan confirmed that he and Shah Rukh Khan will be doing cameo crossovers in each other's films -- 'Tiger 3' and 'Pathan'.

"We will both be seen in 'Tiger 3' as well as in 'Pathan'. Tiger will release by December next year. 'Pathan' may release before it, aur phir dono shayad saath aayenge," Salman said.

'Pathan' will be SRK's comeback film in a way that he hasn't done any film since his last theatrical release in 2018, 'Zero'.