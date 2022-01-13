VIRAL! From walking barefoot to giving up alcohol, Ajay Devgn followed these rituals for Sabarimala visit

As Ajay Devgn is set to begin shooting for the remake of the Tamil blockbuster film 'Kaithi', the actor recently visited Kerala's Sabarimala Temple to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa. Pictures and videos from his religious visit have now gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the actor followed pre-pilgrimage rituals for 11 days before going to the famous temple. Ajay walked barefoot wherever he went, slept on a chattai on the floor, ate only vegetarian food without any garlic/onion, wore black, did the Ayyappa Pooja twice a day, didn’t use any perfume and did not have any alcohol to keep his visit absolutely pure.

Here are the pictures from his recent religious visit

Two days ago, the actor shared a reel on his Instagram handle in which he was seen dressed in all black with a black shawl, black trousers, and a ‘mala’ around his neck. The 'Singham' actor captioned the reel as 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa'.



It seems that this clip is from the first day of shoot from the Hindi remake of 'Kaithi' reportedly titled 'Bholaa'. Starring Tabu as leading lady, the film is expected to release in 2023. But, Ajay's fans don't need to worry as the actor has a packed 2022 with five films set to release this year. He will be seen playing brief, pivotal roles in S. S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Both the films star Alia Bhatt as the leading lady. Ajay portrays Syed Abdul Rahim, a legendary Indian football coach in upcoming sports drama 'Maidaan', based on the golden era of Indian football (1950s-60s).

Devgn marks his return to direction after six years with 'Runway 34', a survival drama that also stars him in leading role along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. His fifth release is 'Thank God', a comedy film in which he shares screen space again with Rakul Preet Singh.