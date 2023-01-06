Vikrant Massey confirms Haseen Dillruba 2 with Taapsee Pannu, to begin shoot in mid-January

Vikrant Massey in Haseen Dillruba/File photo

Known for his critically acclaimed performances in films like A Death In The Gunj, Chhapaak, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Vikrant Massey was hugely appreciated for his role in the 2021 romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba, which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane.

Vikrant was recently present at Mood Indigo, the annual cultural fest of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, where he confirmed the sequel of Haseen Dillruba and added that he is soon going to start shooting for the film in mid-January.

"I am confirming that it’s coming. A lot of it is going to be really different. Except for me and Tapsee, there are so many new things. It's another crazy experience. We had not kept expectations earlier too that it will be so loved, the story, the world around the story. With the amount of love we got for the film we thought, we had left an interesting open ending buffer for a second part and how we can do that. And luckily for us the audience responded and in 15 days now I am going to start the shoot for it", the actor said.

Haseen Dillruba was released on the streaming platform Netflix India and emerged as the most-watched Hindi film on the OTT giant in 2021. It was directed by ad filmmaker Vinil Mathew, who made his directorial debut with the 2014 romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.

Meanwhile, Vikrant will be seen next in Gaslight, in which she is paired with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. He also has Vidhu Vinod Chopra's drama 12th Fail and Aditya Nimbalkar's dark crime thriller Sector 36 in his kitty.



READ | 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey gets warm welcome in Delhi as he kickstarts shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film