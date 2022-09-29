Vikram Vedha box office prediction: Hrithik-Saif's film to become second biggest opener after Brahmastra?

File photo

The big-screen release of Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, is approaching. The buzz surrounding its box office collections, advance bookings, and other factors has increased as the release date draws close. On its first day, the movie is predicted to bring in about Rs 15 crore, according to multiple reports.

One may expect the movie to open to strong numbers, easily surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's (14.11 crores) and heading toward a figure that is close to 18 crores, according to a report in Koimoi. The might be the second highest Bollywood opener after Brahmastra.

The moviegoers are excited to see the clash between Saif, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Hrithik, who makes his return to the big screens after the 2019 blockbuster War, and hence, the film has taken a decent start at the box office. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the film has sold 13,500 tickets at the three multiplex chains of PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, as of Tuesday.

The report further states that the numbers will rise up in the last two days ahead of its worldwide theatrical rise on September 30 and the film would be able to sell 70,000 to 80,000 tickets overall taking the opening day collection to around Rs 15 crore. This would make Vikram Vedha the second highest-opener of the year, just ahead of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani-Tabu starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which collected Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day on May 20, 2022.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment.