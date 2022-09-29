Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vikram Vedha box office prediction: Hrithik-Saif's film to become second biggest opener after Brahmastra?

On its first day, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film Vikram Vedha is predicted to bring in about Rs 15 crore, according to multiple reports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

Vikram Vedha box office prediction: Hrithik-Saif's film to become second biggest opener after Brahmastra?
File photo

The big-screen release of Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, is approaching. The buzz surrounding its box office collections, advance bookings, and other factors has increased as the release date draws close. On its first day, the movie is predicted to bring in about Rs 15 crore, according to multiple reports.  

One may expect the movie to open to strong numbers, easily surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's (14.11 crores) and heading toward a figure that is close to 18 crores, according to a report in Koimoi. The might be the second highest Bollywood opener after Brahmastra. 

The moviegoers are excited to see the clash between Saif, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Hrithik, who makes his return to the big screens after the 2019 blockbuster War, and hence, the film has taken a decent start at the box office. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the film has sold 13,500 tickets at the three multiplex chains of PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, as of Tuesday. 

The report further states that the numbers will rise up in the last two days ahead of its worldwide theatrical rise on September 30 and the film would be able to sell 70,000 to 80,000 tickets overall taking the opening day collection to around Rs 15 crore. This would make Vikram Vedha the second highest-opener of the year, just ahead of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani-Tabu starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which collected Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day on May 20, 2022. 

READ: Vikram Vedha box office advance booking: Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan starrer takes decent start at ticket windows

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Sanjay Dutt birthday: Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Agneepath, films in which the actor aced negative roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 467 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.