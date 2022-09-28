Search icon
Vikram Vedha box office advance booking: Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan starrer takes decent start at ticket windows

Vikram Vedha is expected to collect Rs 15 crore at the box office on its first day, which would make it the second-highest opener of the year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Vikram Vedha/File photo

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan as the titular characters of Vikram and Vedha respectively, the neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha has generated great buzz among the audience since its action-packed explosive trailer. Apart from these two superstars, the film also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles.

Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the blockbuster Tamil film of the same name in which R. Madhavan essayed Vikram, an encounter specialist and Vijay Sethupathi essayed Vedha, a gangster. The husband-wife filmmaking duo of Pushkar-Gayatri, who helmed the 2017 film, have directed the Hindi remake as well.

The moviegoers are excited to see the clash between Saif, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Hrithik, who makes his return to the big screens after the 2019 blockbuster War, and hence, the film has taken a decent start at the box office. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the film has sold 13,500 tickets at the three multiplex chains of PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, as of Tuesday.

The report further states that the numbers will rise up in the last two days ahead of its worldwide theatrical rise on September 30 and the film would be able to sell 70,000 to 80,000 tickets overall taking the opening day collection to around Rs 15 crore. This would make Vikram Vedha the second highest-opener of the year, just ahead of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani-Tabu starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which collected Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day on May 20, 2022.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment.

J-K: 2 terrorists linked with JeM killed in Ahwatoo area, second encounter in Kulgam in two days
