Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vikram Gokhale health update: Veteran actor showing slow but steady improvement, says hospital

The veteran actor is likely to be removed from the ventilator support in the next 48 hours, said the hospital authorities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

Vikram Gokhale health update: Veteran actor showing slow but steady improvement, says hospital
Vikram Gokhale/File photo

Vikram Gokhale is undergoing treatment in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Center, Pune due to his prolonged illness. After rumours surfaced regarding his death late Wednesday night, his wife and daughter clarified on Thursday morning that the veteran actor hasn't passed away and is still critical.

On Friday, the hospital authorities issued a statement regarding the actor's health update. "Noted actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs, and likely to be off ventilator support in 48 hours. His B.P. and heart rate are stable", read the statement.

Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has given acclaimed performances in various Marathi and Bollywood films. The most notable ones are in Agneepath, starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, where he played Commissioner M. S. Gaitonde, and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 in which he played Pundit Darbar, who doesn't allow his daughter Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rai, to tie the knot Sameer, played by Salman Khan, and instead fixes her marriage with Vanraj, played by Ajay Devgn.

READ | 'Life incomplete hai mere dost': Vikram Gokhale's heartfelt message to Anupam Kher

In 2010, Gokhale received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. With the Marathi film Aaghaat, he also made his directorial debut. The actor has also appeared in multiple recent Hindi films including Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari, Bang Bang!, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He was last seen in Nikamma, which was released in the theatres in June, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades
Diabetes diet: 5 healthy carbs for people with Type 2 diabetes
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
ICC T20 World Cup: Here's a look at India's predicted XI against arch-rivals Pakistan for upcoming match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Can you find the snake hidden among the giraffes
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.