Vikram Gokhale's wife Vrushali dismisses reports of veteran actor's death

File photo

The famous actor Vikram Gokhale's wife, Vrushali, has denied rumours that her husband has passed away. According to a recent report, Vikram "slipped into coma" on Wednesday afternoon and is still on ventilator.

Speaking with Times of India, Vrushali said, "He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on ventilator. Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he's improving, sinking or still not responding. He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure."

His daughter also refuted the rumours, and told ANI, "He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him."

After learning of the reports on the renowned actor's passing in the early hours of Thursday, various Bollywood stars, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, and Javed Jaafery among others, flocked to Twitter to offer their condolences.

The actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana.

Over the course of a more than 40-year career, Gokhale has made appearances in a number of Marathi and Bollywood movies, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1998), which starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Agneepath (1990), which starred Amitabh Bachchan. He won the National Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in the Marathi movie Anumati. He made his directing debut with the Marathi film Aaghaat. Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari, Bang Bang!, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa are some of the actor's other well-known roles. He last appeared in Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dasani and Shilpa Shetty. In June of this year, the movie premiered in theatres.