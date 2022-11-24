Search icon
'Life incomplete hai mere dost': Vikram Gokhale's heartfelt message to Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher has shared a video in which Vikram Gokhale can be seen giving him a message.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

Anupam Kher/Instagram

Vikram Gokhale's family issued a statement saying that the stories of his death that have been circulating since last night are false. They stated that Vikram is still alive but in serious condition. 

Now, Anupam Kher has shared a video in which Vikram Gokhale can be seen giving him a message.  

In the caption, Anupam Kher wrote, “I got this message from my dearest friend and one of the finest actors of our country #VikramGokhale 12days ago. I called him back and told him that the poem he has sent is incomplete. His reply was, “Life incomplete hai mere dost!” And laughed. News of his death has deeply saddened me. I just finished acting in a film #TheSignature which is a remake of his Marathi film #Anumati. When he said,”kab dikha rahe ho?” I had said,”aapko dikhane ke liye navras hu” He laughed loudly and replied, tab to achha hi kiya hoga” Sadly he will never get to watch the film! You will remain the bestest my friend #Great #Actor #AmazingPerson.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Speaking to Times of India, Vikram’s wife Vrushali said, "He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on ventilator. Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he's improving, sinking or still not responding. He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure."   

His daughter also refuted the rumours,  and told ANI, "He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him."

Also read: Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death 

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, and Javed Jaafery among others, went to Twitter to express their condolences after hearing the reports of the famed actor's passing in the early hours of Thursday. 

 

