Vidya Balan says male actors are 'uncomfortable' working in women-led films: 'They are threatened'

Vidya Balan said that male actors are uncomfortable when women take the lead in the films.

Bollywood star Vidya Balan, who is all set for the release of her upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar, in a recent interview talked about how some male actors seemed terrified to share the screen with her when she's the lead in a film.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Vidya said, "Back in the day? (rolls eyes) I don’t think they’d be okay, even today, to star in a Vidya Balan film or a female-led film for that matter. It’s their loss honestly because we are doing better films than they are. I genuinely believe that. They are doing more formulae-based films, women-led films are far more exciting.”

She added, "Of course, people have been appreciative, but male stars are uncomfortable with women taking centre stage. I don’t think they’d be okay with anyone stealing the thunder. But I never felt bad. I was like if they are threatened, what can I do? (laughs)."

Vidya has delivered many female-centric films, many of which garnered commercial success including Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Tumhari Sulu, Sherni, and Jalsa. Vidya's stellar performance in The Dirty Picture even earned her a National Award for Best Actress.

While talking about nepotism in the industry, Vidya said, "Vidya said that success in the industry isn't only dependent on family connections, as many star kids would have succeeded otherwise. She said,"Nepotism or no nepotism, I am here. Kisi ki baap ki industry nahi hai, nahi toh har baap ka beta, har baap ki beti successful hote."

"I have been happy doing my own things. There were times when I felt like, ‘Maybe if I had the protection of certain people, people would have been a bit kinder in those phases.’ But in terms of opportunities, I don’t think anybody has been able to deny me my share," the actress mentioned.

Vidya's film Do Aur Do Pyaar also features Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. It's set to hit theaters on April 19, 2024.