Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan enjoy sunset at Marine Drive

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan took a stroll in Mumbai's Marine Drive

Celebrity family Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan were snapped in Mumbai's Marine Drive some time back. They were enjoying the sunset on the Queen's Necklace.

Videos and images of Kareena, Saif and Taimur Ali Khan taking a stroll at Marine Drive have gone viral. The family stepped out for the first time since the lockdown. Kareena's love for Kaftan continued as she stepped out wearing a kaftan yet again.

According to the video, men in uniform were guarding Marine Drive, ensuring that it does not become overcrowded. Even though in lesser quantity than normal, a crowd was seen at Marine Drive, but nobody spotted the Nawab family. Saif, Kareena and Taimur stepped out with one of the nannies.

Watch the video here:

Under the lockdown period, Kareena often shared images of Taimur Ali Khan's antics at home. While Saif taught Taimur gardening, the little one along with the family, also painted a hand art.