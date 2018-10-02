Video: Here's how Alia Bhatt made up for Ranbir Kapoor's absence at his beloved grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral

October kicked off on a rather sad note for Bollywood as Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, died of cardiac arrest. Almost the entire Hindi film industry turned up at her Chembur residence to pay their last respects.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor and Rajeev Kapoor were ofcourse present; Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Anil Ambani, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar among several others also marked their presence.

But, the ones whose presence was missed the most was Rishi, Neetu and grandson Ranbir Kapoor's. That Ranbir was quite close to Krishna Ji is no news. He was extremely fond of her and even stayed with her in her Chembur bungalow for over a year, while his house was getting renovated.

It's really unfortunate that Rishi and wife Neetu flew out of the city just a day before. They have gone to the US for his medical treatment. Whether Ranbir also accompanied them is still not known but if a fan page account is to be believed then he jetted off to Abu Dhabi a day earlier.

Ranbir may have been away but his girlfriend Alia Bhatt ensured that he was a part of his beloved Dadi's funeral. In a video that is now going viral, Alia can be seen on FaceTime with Ranbir.

Check out the videos -

The video reportedly got disconnected due to bad network but the fact that Alia took that effort in itself shows her dedication towards their relationship. The 25-year-old was also seen comforting Ranbir's sister Riddhima, who was inconsolable.