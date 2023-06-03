'Inko akal nahi hai': Vicky Kaushal reveals Sara Ali Khan scolded mom Amrita Singh for buying towel worth Rs 1600

Still of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan from The Kapil Sharma Show

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan graced The Kapil Sharma Show and the former revealed an incident related to his co-star and her mother, Amrita Singh. The actors promoted their newly-released film, Zara Hatke Zara Backe on the show, and in the promo, Vicky revealed that Sara once scolded her mom for buying an expensive towel.

Vicky narrated the incident and said, "Ek din dekha hai ki yeh Amrita ma'am ko daant rahi hai. Maine pucha ki, 'Yaar kya ho gaya?' Kehti hai, 'Mummy ko akal hi nahi hai. Rs 1600 ka towel le aayi hai'. Aur mummy ko jhaad rahi hai apne (One day I saw she was scolding Amrita ma'am. I asked, 'What happened'? She said, 'Mummy doesn't understand. She bought towel worth Rs 1600'. And she was scolding her mother)."

Sara jumped in her defence and explained her side, "Arey vanity van mein muft ke 2-3 towel tangte hai yeh log. Unme se ek use karlo. Rs 1600 ka towel kaun kharid ta hai (They keep free 2-3 towels in vanity van every day. Use from there. Who buys a towel worth Rs 1600)?" Kapil mocked Sara and added, "Mujhe toh aisa lagta hai pack up ke baad yeh dinner bhi set pe kar ke jaati hogi (I think after pack up, she eats her dinner on set)," and leaves the actress embarrassed.

The Laxman Utekar directorial has taken a decent start at the box office, collecting Rs 5.49 crore on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has silenced the trade pundits, who predicted that the film would open below Rs 2 crore, adding that its affordable ticket pricing and the Buy 1 Get 1 free ticket offer helped it immensely in its first-day earnings. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released in theatres on June 2 this Friday and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.