Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film beats Selfiee, mints Rs 5.49 crore

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer romantic comedy has taken a decent start at the ticket windows.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke/Instagram

More than a year and a few months after Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan completed the shooting of their romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in January 2022, the film was finally released in theatres on June 2 this Friday and received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences.

The Laxman Utekar directorial has taken a decent start at the box office, collecting Rs 5.49 crore on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has silenced the trade pundits, who predicted that the film would open below Rs 2 crore, adding that its affordable ticket pricing and the Buy 1 Get 1 free ticket offer helped it immensely in its first-day earnings.

Taran wrote, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke takes off on Day 1. Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted [below] ₹ 2 cr start. Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push. Fri ₹ 5.49 cr. #India biz."

He further added that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer collected Rs 3.35 crore on its opening day from the three national chains with PVR contributing the maximum share of Rs 1.54 crore. "The *national chains* contributed a healthy ₹ 3.35 cr on Day 1 #PVR: 1.54 cr #INOX: 1.11 cr #Cinepolis: 70 lacs".

"#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is expected to maintain the momentum on Sat and Sun. The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer continues till Sun night, which should help the film post a strong total in its opening weekend. #ZHZB", the trade analyst concluded on how the film can post a good opening weekend collection.

With an opening of Rs 5.49 crore, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has earned more than double of what Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee collected on its first day. Released in theatres on February 24 this year, the comedy-drama earned Rs 2.55 crore on its first day and was a huge commercial failure with a lifetime domestic net collection of Rs 16.85 crore.

