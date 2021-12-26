Vicky Kaushal remembers Sardar Udham Singh on his birth anniversary

2021 will be the best year for Vicky Kaushal. He not only got settled with Katrina Kaif but before that he made news for giving a memorable performance in Shoojit Sircar's biopic drama 'Sardar Udham.' Kaushal played the character of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, and today on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, the actor remembered him.

Vicky Kaushal shared a carousel post with pictures of the real Udham Singh, reel Udham Singh, and director Shoojit holding a pluck card that says, 'Long live Udham.' Vicky paid homage to the Udham Singh by saying, "Remembering Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary today (26th Dec 1899 - 31st July 1940)."

While preparing for the film, Vicky has shared on many platforms that 'Sardar Udham' has been a challenging task for him, as he had to go through a rigious phase of mental and physical change. The film released on digital platform opened up to rave critical praise, and Kaushal got acclaimed for his portrayal.

'Sardar Udham' revolves around the revolutionary who travels to England to avenge the horrifying Jalianwalla Bagh Massacre, and kills Colonel Reginald Dyer. On the work front, Vicky has resumed shooting, and he will next be seen in Karan Johar's production 'Govinda Mera Naam' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The upcoming film will release on June 2022.