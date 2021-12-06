VicKatWedding LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma to attend, details here

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan on December 9. Their fans can’t wait to see them getting married. Without a doubt, their marriage is one of the biggest events of 2021.

As the wedding day of Vicky Kaushal approaches, Katrina Kaif was seen leaving for Jaipur. In the video, Katrina could be seen wearing a yellow Indian outfit, waving at the camera. Meanwhile, there are reports saying that some of the Bollywood celebrities may attend the big fat Indian wedding in Rajasthan.

According to the sources, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan are expected to attend the event. Sources also revealed that Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, who is a cricketer, will also be attending the wedding. They will be staying at a big hotel in Ranthambore. All the stars will reach Sawai Madhopur by road from Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have arrived at the venue by road. According to an India.com report, the wedding guest list has been reduced to 120 people, and Vicky and Katrina will arrive at the site (Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur region) on December 6. Jaipur is 130 kilometres away from the wedding location. Six Senses Fort Barwara is about a three-hour drive from the airport.