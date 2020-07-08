Veteran actor and Jaaved Jaaferi's father Jagdeep passes away at 81

Veteran actor Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, popularly known by his stage name Jagdeep, passed away at the age of 81 on Wednesday.

He is survived by his two sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri.

In his career of more than six decades, Jagdeep acted in over 400 films and was a part of several hit Hindi films including 1975 blockbuster Sholay in which he played the character of Soorma Bhopali.

ALSO READ: 'He brought so much joy to audience': Ajay Devgn, Johnny Lever, Manoj Bajpayee pay condolences to Jagdeep

Jagdeep also starred as Machchar in Purana Mandir (1984) and as Salman Khan's dad in Andaz Apna Apna (1994). He had also helmed a movie named Soorma Bhopali starring himself in the titular role. He started his career as a child artist and was seen in movies namely Guru Dutt's Aar Paar, Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin among many others.

Jagdeep's other popular movies include Teen Bahuraniyan, Khilona, Bidaai, Aaina, Agent Vinod, Qurbani, Shahenshah, China Gate, special appearance in Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Life Partner. His last release was in 2012 in the movie Gali Gali Chor Hai.

In 2019, Jagdeep was bestowed with Lifetime Achievement Award at IIFA. He was given the award by Ranveer Singh while his whole family including Javed, Naved and Meezaan stayed beside him during the honours.

Mourning the demise of the veteran actor, several Bollywood celebrities paid their tribute.

Ajay Devgn also paid condolences and said, "Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul".