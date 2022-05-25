Varun Dhawan says he is Virat Kohli’s fan forever, video goes viral

Virat Kohli-Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has expressed undying love and loyalty for Virat Kohli. Varun has always been a big fan of the cricketer, and recently he opened up about his admiration for Anushka Sharma's husband. During the promotional interviews for his upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun was asked to describe a moment, when he felt saying 'jug jugg jeeyo.'

Varun answered recalling Virat's smashing performance on the field and said, "Undoubtedly when Virat Kohli smashed 73 (runs). Main bahut bada fan hoon Virat ka, right from the beginning of his career. Woh kis tarike se khelte hai... his spirit, love and passion for the game." He further added, "Kaafi stories mujhe Anushka ne bhi batayi hai...personally about him, as a human being. He is a gem of a guy" Varun asserted that he's a die-hard fan, and his admiration for him will remain unchanged forever. "I'm not a fickle-minded fan. I will support him till the end of his career because I believe he is an outstanding player."

Recently at the trailer launch of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun jumped in to rescue Kiara Advani from facing an embarrassing situation. During the press conference, a reporter tried to put Kiara in a spot by asking Anil Kapoor if he has shared tips for healthy marriage between Varun and Kiara. The reporter asked Anil, "Aap purane khiladi hai... Varun ne haal hi mein shaadi ki hai. Kiara bhi 1-2 saal mein shaadi karengi. Toh aapne koi tips di thi unhe?

Varun took the mic and answered him saying, "Tere maa-baap gaye the rishta le ke?" The reporter replied, "Nahi." Varun continued, "Toh phir kaisa pata tujhe ki shaadi karne wali hai?" The reporter then turned to Kiara and asked her that her co-stars in the film are married, and well-settled, so does she have any plans? Kiara responded, "Main bhi well-settled hoon. Kaam kar rahi hoon, kama rahi hoon, khush hoon." Jug Jugg Jeeyo will hit big screens in cinemas on June 24.