Vadh actress Neena Gupta says 'I was very weak, I am not a strong person'| EXCLUSIVE

Credit: Neena Gupta/Instagram

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, who recently featured in Sanjay Mishra starrer Vadh, is one of the most celebrated celebs in India. Netizens not only love her for her acting skills but also for inspirational journey.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Neena Gupta said that she is not that strong. On being asked ‘do the strongest people come from weakest times’, the actress said, “there is no theory as such. A lot comes from the family you belong to, how you have been brought up, what is your past, what is your dna, and what you make of your life. So, I could have had a very comfortable life, I am an MBA, and I could have been a teacher, my mother wanted me to do IAS, I could have married an IAS officer, have children and live comfortably.”

She further added, “Destiny is very important, sometimes you think something, and destiny takes you somewhere else. I was very weak, I am not a strong person like people say you have lived life on your own terms, I have not seen anybody in this life who live their life on their own terms, you have to compromise and sacrifice. I am still a very shy person, I could write that insta post because of I was frustrated but I still have problems asking for work, especially from the people I know.”

On being asked, if the new generation of actors failed to connect with the audience, Neena Gupta replied, “No, not at all. It’s a phase, the habit of going to theatres to watch movies has decreased after Covid and the money with people has also decreased, watching movies with the family in a theatre has become costly, and many even have lost their jobs. So this is a phase and will eventually be fine, but making it a rule is not right. The films that are good will work at the box office and I don’t believe in South vs Bollywood.”

Read| Vadh review: Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta starrer raises important questions, will leave you teary-eyed