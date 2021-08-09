Urvashi Rautela drops sizzling HOT photos in pink top and skirt featuring plunging neckline

Urvashi Rautela doesn't waste any time in making netizens' jaws drop. She publishes pictures of herself in dresses, ethnic clothing, expensive pants, and other outfits. The actress wears her ensembles with aplomb.

Taking to her Instagram, Urvashi uploaded a photo wearing a crop top and skirt. The crop top has a plunging neckline and the skirt is pleated.

In the photo, Urvashi can be seen seated barefoot on a golden coloured chair. The area she has got the picture clicked in appears to be a walk-in closet or changing room.

See the photo here-

Fans loved the picture. One commented ‘sexy’, another one wrote ‘so hot’. Others showered her with heart and heart-eye emojis.

Urvashi’s latest workout video also went viral. She captioned that post as, “WHEN YOUR TRAINER LEAVES YOU ALONE AT THE GYM Just kidding. The best advice I ever received came from my father ~ Do at least one fun thing every day. One of the best ways to make other people happy is to be happy yourself. You can’t put a price on fun it’s always priceless. Smile. Be goofy. Take chances. Have fun. Inspire.”

See the video here-

Urvashi was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and competed in the Miss Universe 2015 pageant as India's representative.

She debuted in Bollywood with 'Singh Saab the Great' (2013) and has since acted in films like as 'Sanam Re' (2016), 'Great Grand Masti' (2016), 'Hate Story 4' (2018), and 'Pagalpanti' (2019).