Urvashi Rautela becomes first Indian to feature in world's top 10 sexiest supermodels list

Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela, who enjoys a massive social media fan following and has a successful career in modelling with several awards and honours in her name, was on Friday became the first Indian to feature in Top 10 World's Sexiest Super Model 2021 list.

This is yet another record that Urvashi has managed to create in her name. And thanking her fans and followers for extending support to her at every step of her career, Urvashi took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt note.

"First Indian to feature in Top 10 World's Sexiest Super Model 2021 list Truly humbled! I swear to God, I’m amazed however I aspire to position first in something I made an attempt in, I didn’t strive any effort in my image/look/appearance~ it’s God’s gift to me Overwhelmed with the love showered from all across the world. Thanks a million to all my well-wishers, loved ones for making me smile & always being there for me. Thanks for all your love & blessings UR #love #UrvashiRautela (sic)," Urvashi wrote as caption alongside a photo of her with the new that she has been named in the above-mentioned list.

In the Top 10 World's Sexiest Super Model 2021 list, models like Irina Shayk, Sara Pinto Sampaio, and others are included.

For the unversed, Urvashi has earlier won several titles such as Miss Teen India 2009, Indian Princess 2011, Miss Tourism World 2011, and Miss Asian Supermodel 2011. She also won the title of Miss Tourism Queen Of The Year 2011 and the coveted crown of I AM She – Miss Universe India in 2012.

As an actress, Urvashi's last film was 'Virgin Bahnupriya' that release on Zee5.