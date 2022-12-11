Twinkle Khanna reveals son Aarav compares her to a Yeti during London winters

File photo

In a video she released online, Twinkle Khanna expressed her desire for sunshine in the midst of London, England's bitterly cold winter. She is currently studying for a master's in fiction writing in the British capital. She also discussed how her son Aarav Bhatia likens her to a yeti because she wears several layers of thick clothing.

Twinkle wrote, “Do Yetis Dream of Sunshine? In freezing London, wearing layers of thermals, sweaters, woolly socks and a coat that my son claims makes me look like we have finally found evidence that yetis exist, I am trying to keep warm by dreaming of the sun. Disclaimer - The Sex and the City music has nothing to do with yetis or the sun. I just couldn't find another track.”

Twinkle is currently enrolled at the esteemed Goldsmiths, University of London. She shared a video of Akshay Kumar visiting her university last month. He arrived as she said he would, and she subsequently looked into what she was doing at the academy.

“What's it like to be an older student going back to university to do my Masters? I feel like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine every day and it's a delight to walk around with squeaky clean ideas. There are evenings when I am working on my assignments and the kids are working on theirs, on our dining table with papers strewn across and shared pencils. And I turn into a giddy teenager when my husband come to pick me up from uni,” she wrote.

In 2001, Twinkle Khanna wed Akshay Kumar. Aarav and Nitara, their two children, were born. After appearing in movies like Baadshah (1999), Mela (2000), and Joru Ka Ghulam (2000), among others, Twinkle ended her acting career two decades ago.

Mrs. Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad are some of the best-selling books she has since written. She also manages Tweak India, a website where she discusses a variety of current concerns.