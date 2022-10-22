Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar celebrates Dhanteras with Twinkle Khanna, actress calls it 'best time of year'

Akshay Kumar- Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar is known as a 'family-loving' person, and he makes sure to prioritise his people over work. On the festive week of Diwali, the actor is spending quality time with his family. Kumar's wife and actress Twinkle Khanna shared two photos from their Dhanteras celebrations, and even called it the 'best time of the year.'

In one photo, Kumar is seen wearing a traditional kurta and posing with an adorable Khanna. In another photo, Khanna was captured rejoicing the festive vibes. Twinkle looked magnificent in a saree. The author shared the post with the caption, "The best time of the year and it’s lovely to be home for all the festivities. Happy Dhanteras!"

Here's the post

On the work front, Akshay will bring Ram Setu for Diwali. The action adventure will release in cinemas on October 25, clashing with Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh's Thank God. Recently, the duo hosted a fun birthday party for their daughter Nitara on her 10th birthday, on Septem 25. It was a house party to which all her friends were invited.

Sharing the videos and photos from the birthday party, Twinkle wrote, “And just like that she turns 10. Our home is a mess but our hearts are full. Happy birthday my bright, beautiful baby!” Bollywood stars including Bobby Deol and Tahira Kashyap also reacted to the post. Bobby wrote, “happy happy birthday.” Tahira Kashyap commented, “Happiness always.” Huma Qureshi dropped hearts under the post.

Earlier, while speaking to Yahoo, Twinkle talked about her daughter and said, “I think she (Nitara) is very young and she should get her privacy. I don’t really put up pictures of my son Aarav. As parents, we try to keep them away from the limelight until they understand the consequences and learn to handle themselves.” Apart from Ram Setu, Akshay also has Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake and OMG 2 in the pipeline.