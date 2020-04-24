'Time for us all to come together': Sonu Nigam surprised to see name dragged in recurring Azan controversy

Sonu Nigam, stationed in Dubai during coronavirus lockdown, has been trolled on the internet for an old tweet on Azan, post which the singer quit Twitter. He came across the controversy and was, according to a statement issued, 'surprised' to see his name dragged into a controversy.

"Now is the time for us all to come together to overcome this invisible enemy (COVID-19) and nothing is more of a priority," a statement released on behalf of Sonu Nigam stated. Clarifying that he has not operated Twitter since 2017, the singer cleared that the imposter should not be mistaken for the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' singer.

Sonu also went on to state that he has been in constant touch with his fans through informative, motivating and entertaining videos and the last thing he wants is to be dragged into this controversy unnecessarily. For the uninitiated, Nigam hosted an online concert for his fans. He is also believed to have turned his Madh Island bungalow in Mumbai into quarantine centre.

The controversy around the Azan tweet reportedly commenced after an old tweet by a politician was released. Soon after, Sonu Nigam's old tweet also came into limelight.