This TV actor’s first film earned over Rs 500 crore, lost father at 8, struggled to get basic ration, now earns...

This actor who made his debut as a child actor and once struggled to get basic ration, has worked with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana and many other Bollywood stars started their journey from television and are now winning hearts with their performances in the film industry. There is another Television actor who made his acting debut with a blockbuster film but left showbiz after that. 

This actor, who has made his name in the television industry, has done only 2 movies, and each of his films earned over Rs 100 crore. The actor made his debut as a child artist and impressed everyone with his performance. He is none other than Siddharth Nigam. 

Siddharth Nigam was born in a small town in Allahabad. The actor was just 8 when he lost his father. He was raised by his mother and had a difficult childhood. He said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, “When I was pretty young, in a small town in Allahabad, no one expected anything out of me. I was not a brilliant student or anything. I had no dreams as such. But, when I lost my father very young, it felt like we had nothing left. Everything came on my mother then but it was difficult. There were times when we missed a meal because we did not have money.” 

In another interview with ETimes, Siddharth Nigam talked about how there was a time when they didn't have money to buy even a basic ration and said, “All the fame and success that I have got in the industry wasn't served to me on a platter. I had to really work hard for it. I would say that I have worked really hard to get where I am today. (maine apni thali mein aik aik sabzi se lekar aik aik daal aur chawal ka daana khud ki mehnat se rakha hai. ) Everyone has their share of difficulties in life. I belong to a small town and have no connection to the industry. It was a very difficult life because I lost my father at a very young age. And my mother has brought us up alone. We would eat dahi chawal on days because we didn't have that much money to get sufficient ration. (like dal, sabzi afford nahi kar sakte they). I am not talking about lavish food but we could not even afford basic food. I have seen those days too. It has been an adventurous journey and I have made many sacrifices along with my mother. I always thank God and my fans for all their love and support for where I am because of their blessings and love.” 

Siddharth Nigam then played the young version of Aamir Khan in YRF’s Dhoom 3. The actor’s debut film was a major hit and collected Rs 588 crore worldwide at the box office. The film also starred Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and Uday Chopra and was much loved by the audience.

He then left showbiz to train for gymnastics as he wanted to win a gold medal for India in the Olympics. He returned to showbiz with TV shows like Ashoka, Aladin, and more and then finally made his comeback to films with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

Though he struggled in his childhood, Siddharth Nigam now lives a luxurious life. With his hard work, the actor earned himself a luxurious home and according to ETimes, his monthly income is Rs 5 lakh and he reportedly earns Rs 40000 per episode.

