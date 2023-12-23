This superstar was supposed to star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opted out due to…

Other than Naga Chaitanya, this superstar was also supposed to star in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan made a comeback to big screens with his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the film failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. Other than Aamir, Naga Chaitanya was also a part of the film and now another South superstar revealed that he was also supposed to star in the film and play a pivotal role.

The superstar we are talking about is none other than Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play a pivotal role in Laal Singh Chaddha. In a recent interview with Mashable, he revealed the same and recalled his meeting with Aamir Khan. He said, "So the first time I came to Mumbai, I went to a star’s home and I had coffee and a cigarette with him. And after that, Aamir sir came and dropped me to the airport."

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya who is also a part of the film revealed that Vijay Sethupathi had to opt out of Aamir Khan-starrer due to date issues. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor said, "I was only told that there were some date problems, and that’s why the project didn’t work out with Vijay sir. But yeah, that was never really a concern because, from the time I came in, the character was designed completely around the sensibilities of where I come from."

Helmed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. Produced by Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chadha stars oAamir Khan as the title character alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya. Made in a budget of Rs 180 crore, the film collected only Rs 133 crore worldwide at the box office.

Vijay Sethupathi recently impressed everyone as the antagonist in Atlee's Jawan which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra,, and Priyamani among others. The film was a blockbuster and now, he is all set to star in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas which also stars Katrina Kaif and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12.