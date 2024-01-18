This star kid, son of popular filmmaker has not given single hit, destroyed his career by rejecting 2 blockbusters of...

Despite starring in big-budget, ensemble films, this actor has not given a single hit in his career.

The topic of nepotism in Bollywood has become a never-ending debate. Sons, daughters, and kins of actors do get the upper hand in finding opportunities. But after the first few chances, the fate of the artiste is decided by the audience. Today we will talk about an actor, who hails from a film family, and he has all the looks and qualities to become a successful star. Yet he never experienced stardom and failed every time he tried to make it big in Bollywood. This actor has not given a single hit in his career, and he is infamous for his temper. Yes, we are talking about Armaan Kohli.

Armaan hails from a Punjabi family and was born in Mumbai on March 23, 1972. Armaan is the son of successful filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli and Hindi-Punjabi movie star Nishi. Armaan had a younger brother, Rajneesh. Armaan's real name is Mohnish Kohli. Armaan did his schooling at O.L.P.S School, Chembur, and he was inclined to films since childhood.

The very early beginnings of Armaan Kohli

As a child, Armaan used to visit the sets of his father's films. Armaan was smitten by the film world, and he has worked as a child artist in his films such as Badle Ki Aag (1982) and Raaj Tilak (1984). Sr Kohli decided to launch his son, and when Armaan turned 20, his father launched him with Virodhi. Although Armaan's debut film was average, his looks, and performance were appreciated.

The two major mistakes that affected Armaan Kohli's career

After Virodhi, Armaan was signed for a two-hero film, and he was paired opposite Divya Bharti with Rishi Kapoor. Yes, we're talking about Deewana. As per the reports, Armaan was miffed with the makers and he walked out of the film after the first schedule. Armaan thought that Rishi Kapoor's character was given more importance. After his exit, Shah Rukh Khan replaced him, and he made a dynamic debut in Bollywood with Deewana.

After Deewana, Armaan was offered another biggie, a love thriller, in which he was offered a grey character. Armaan wasn't keen to play grey shade at his early stage, thus he rejected Abbas-Mastan's Baazigar, and once again, Shah Rukh Khan replaced him. These two decisions of Armaan changed his career forever. If he had done both films, Armaan could have been the superstar he always dreamt about.

The downfall of Armaan Kohli continued

After refusing Deewana and Baazigar Armaan went on to star in Dushman Zamaana (1992), Anaam (1992), and Kohra (1993). All these films were huge box office failures, and Armaan was not getting any other movie offers. Rajkumar decided to push Armaan's career, and he made Aulad Ke Dushman (1993), but sadly the movie failed miserably at the box office. Armaan went on to star in films such as Veer (1994), Juaari (1994), and Qahar (1997). All these titles were box office disasters.

When father Rajkumar Kohli decided to make his biggest film for his son

Filmmaker Rajkumar decided to go back to his basics and made an ensemble supernatural thriller, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002). The film had the biggest stars such as Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Manisha Koirala with the story of Naagin (1976). Jaani Dushman was a critical and commercial disaster, and Armaan lost all hopes of making big in the films. A year later, Armaan was seen making a forgettable appearance in LOC Kargil (2003).

Armaan Kohli made a comeback but...

In 2013, Armaan made his comeback with Bigg Boss 7 as a contestant, and he gained recognition, but for his temper and fights with Kushal Tandon and other contestants. On December 16, 2013, he was even arrested in the show for alleged physical abuse with his co-participant, Sofia Hayat, but he was released on bail a day later.

Two years later, Salman gave Armaan Kohli a chance to revive his career. Armaan was seen in Salman's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), in an negative character. Since then, Armaan hasn't been seen in any films. In November 2023, Armaan lost his father, Rajkumar Kohli, and his lovable younger brother also passed away. Now, Armaan is living with his mother, and he considers her as his priority.