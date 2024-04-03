This star kid debut film failed at box office, had no work for 3 years, still has net worth of...

Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty made his debut with Tadap (2021), and his second film , Sanki is slated to release in 2025

Any parent would love to see their child taking legacy ahead. Similarly, when it comes to actors, star kids come with excess baggage of fulfilling the expectations of their parent's fans. Some successfully managed to win the audience and create their fandom (read Sunny Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor). However, many of the star kids crumble under the high expectations.

Today, we will discuss an actor, the son of an action superstar. His papa has been active in films for the last three decades. With his first film, this actor established himself as an action hero, but his son failed to captivate audiences with his debut film. Unlike his father, his debut film failed to click among the audience. After his debut film, this star kid didn't get any other film for the next three years. Action movie lovers still adore Suniel Shetty, but sadly his son, Ahan Shetty has not found his footing in the industry yet.

Ahan Shetty's debut film failed to click with the audience

Ahan Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2021 with Milan Lutharia-directed Tadap. The romantic action thriller is an official remake of Telugu hit RX 100 (2018), and Ahan was paired with Tara Sutaria. Sajid Nadiadwala-produced also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Rajesh Khera in key roles. Released in cinemas on December 3, 2021, Tadap earned mixed reviews from critics, praising Ahan's performance and persona, but criticising the film's screenplay and dialogues. Made on a reported budget of Rs 20-27 crores, the film grossed Rs 33 crores worldwide. Even though Tadap was called 'average' at the box office, Ahan didn't get much benefit from the launchpad. For his performance, Ahan earned him the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Male.

Ahan's second film will be...

These days Ahan is busy preparing for his upcoming film Sanki. Sunil Shetty's son will soon be seen in Sanki and he's working hard for his film. Reportedly these days Ahan is taking fitness training in Bali. According to the actor, he gets motivation from visiting beautiful places. According to a source closely related to the actor, Ahaan trains twice a day and also maintains his strict diet plan.

Actors Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde are coming together for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's upcoming production Sanki. The film will be directed by Adnan A Shaikh and Yasir Jah, and written by Rajat Arora. It will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.

Check out the latest post of Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty's personal life and net worth

On the personal front, Ahan is in a relationship with fashion designer Tania Shroff. Reportedly the duo studied in the same school, and have been dating for almost a decade. During the release of Tadap, they were seen together at the film screening. As Bollywood Life reported, Ahan reportedly charges Rs. 80-90 lakhs per film and his net worth is around Rs 28-32 crores.