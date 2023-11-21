This star gave no solo hit, actresses refused to work with him, asked to quit acting, now earns Rs 100 crore per year

Though Suniel Shetty has not delivered many solo hit films, he has been an important part of some super hit Bollywood films.

In Indian cinema, not everyone can become a hero and it is a belief that a person who wants to become a hero must have a good voice, pleasing looks, good dancing skills and a well-toned body. But there are some actors who entered into the cinema industry with a mission to break this conventional image but only a few became successful in doing this. One such actor is Suniel Shetty, who has succeeded in becoming a superstar in Bollywood despite his unconventional looks.

Though Suniel Shetty has not delivered many solo hit films, he has been an important part of some super hit Bollywood films. Today, Suniel Shetty is ounted among the influential personalities of Bollywood. Recently he has started his second innings on OTT as he made his debut with a web series named Dharavi Bank.

Suniel Shetty’s Bollywood journey was not very easy and the actor had to struggle a lot before making a name for himself in the film industry. According to Suniel Shetty, there was no dearth of people who gave him different advice after seeing his acting skills. A writer and film critic even advised him to try his hand at business and sell Idli.

It is interesting to note that there were many actresses who refused to work with Suniel Shetty due to his looks. Suniel Shetty recently said in a podcast interview that these things did not demotivate him and instead he work with more energy and dedication to become successful in Bollywood. Besides being an actor, Suniel Shetty is a successful businessman too and according to reports he earns around Rs 100 crore per year.