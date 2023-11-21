Headlines

These two superstars were offered to share screen space with Aamir Khan in blockbuster film, they rejected due to...

This star gave no solo hit, actresses refused to work with him, asked to quit acting, now earns Rs 100 crore per year

WhatsApp users can now link link email address with their accounts

'PM Jhooth bolo Yojana to seek mandate...': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi

Messe Muenchen India and SEMI join forces to host SEMICON India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

These two superstars were offered to share screen space with Aamir Khan in blockbuster film, they rejected due to...

This star gave no solo hit, actresses refused to work with him, asked to quit acting, now earns Rs 100 crore per year

Messe Muenchen India and SEMI join forces to host SEMICON India

7 immunity boosting foods for a healthy life

7 benefits of drinking raisin water

5 Animals that can live up to 500 years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Vaibhavi Merchant recalls being 'amused' by Besharam Rang controversy: 'There are far more things...' | Exclusive

Meet only Bollywood director with no flops, earned Rs 2000 crore; superstar rejected his film, later asked him for work

800 OTT release: When, where to watch Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This star gave no solo hit, actresses refused to work with him, asked to quit acting, now earns Rs 100 crore per year

Though Suniel Shetty has not delivered many solo hit films, he has been an important part of some super hit Bollywood films.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Indian cinema, not everyone can become a hero and it is a belief that a person who wants to become a hero must have a good voice, pleasing looks, good dancing skills and a well-toned body. But there are some actors who entered into the cinema industry with a mission to break this conventional image but only a few became successful in doing this. One such actor is Suniel Shetty, who has succeeded in becoming a superstar in Bollywood despite his unconventional looks.

Though Suniel Shetty has not delivered many solo hit films, he has been an important part of some super hit Bollywood films. Today, Suniel Shetty is ounted among the influential personalities of Bollywood. Recently he has started his second innings on OTT as he made his debut with a web series named Dharavi Bank.

Suniel Shetty’s Bollywood journey was not very easy and the actor had to struggle a lot before making a name for himself in the film industry. According to Suniel Shetty, there was no dearth of people who gave him different advice after seeing his acting skills. A writer and film critic even advised him to try his hand at business and sell Idli.

It is interesting to note that there were many actresses who refused to work with Suniel Shetty due to his looks. Suniel Shetty recently said in a podcast interview that these things did not demotivate him and instead he work with more energy and dedication to become successful in Bollywood. Besides being an actor, Suniel Shetty is a successful businessman too and according to reports he earns around Rs 100 crore per year.  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This superstar got Rs 50 as first pay, now owns private jet, is richer than Tom Cruise, earns...

'Not planning to watch the match,': Anand Mahindra's epic move steals spotlight ahead of IND vs AUS final

Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind India's heartbreaking World Cup final loss

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Achieved our first breakthrough, say officials as 6-inch wide pipe reaches workers

Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, is married to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE