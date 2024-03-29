This singer was more popular than Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, filmmakers were afraid of him because..

From the 1950s to the 80s, there was a singer in Bollywood who gave tough competition to superstars in terms of popularity. He not only impressed audiences with his melodious voice but was also popular as an actor. This singer might not be among us anymore, but, his voice still rings clear in the ears of his fans.

This singer, between 1940 and 1987, sang a whopping 2700 songs, out of which, about 700 songs were for Tamil, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, and Oriya films. He also acted in more than 80 films and was also a celebrated director who directed 18 films in his career. He is still considered one of the most famous playback singers of Indian cinema.

In front of this singer, even superstars like Ashok Kumar, Guru Dutt, Dev Anand, Sunil Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Raaj Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan looked quite ordinary. Not only this, filmmakers were also desperate to cast him in their projects as it was a guarantee of being a superhit.

You must have recognised by now that the legend of Indian music and cinema we are talking about is none other than Kishore Kumar.

Kishore Kumar made his debut as an actor in the film 'Shikari' (1946). His elder brother Ashok Kumar played the lead role in this film. On the other hand, Kishore Kumar started his singing career in the 1948 film 'Ziddi', in which he sang for Dev Anand. While initially Kishore Kumar's films flopped badly at the box office, he became an overnight sensation after the release of 'Naukri' in 1954. After the success of 'Ziddi', Kishore Kumar never looked back.

Kishore Kumar began his directing career in 1961 with the film 'Jhumru', co-starring Madhubala.

Let us tell you that Kishore Kumar was quite famous for his fun-loving nature in Bollywood. He was very pure at heart but was a bit infamous in the film industry because of his sense of humor. Besides this, he was also quite outspoken which often landed him in controversies.

It is said that even though he became the voice of Raj Kapoor, Raaj Kumar, Firoz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rajesh Khanna in many films, he did not get along well with them.

Film directors and producers Hrishikesh Mukherjee, HS Rawail, Baldev Raj Chopra, and RC Talwar were also reprimanded by Kishore Kumar on many occasions. There are many strange stories of Kishore Kumar with all these people we have mentioned above.

Reports state that once Kishore Kumar chased away director Hrishikesh Mukherjee through his watchman. Apart from this, he had bitten the hand of producer-director HS Rawail with his teeth. Once, Kishore Kumar also got a skull and bones installed in his living room for the media. He once, owing to a bet, also tied BR Chopra up and made him do whatever he wanted.

Kishore Kumar died on October 13, 1987, on his brother Ashok Kumar's 76th birthday. He died of a heart attack in Mumbai and later, his body was taken to Khandwa for cremation. A day before he died, Kishore Kumar recorded his last song, 'Guru Guru', a duet with Asha Bhosle for the film 'Waqt Ki Awaz' (1988).

