Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha to become richest star kid with Rs 250 crore bungalow? Here’s what we know

This singer was more popular than Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, filmmakers were afraid of him because..

Meet actor who used to earn Rs 300 per month, got divorced after son's tragic death, then remarried for sake of..

Meet farmer’s daughter who cracked UPSC exam twice by 24, became IAS officer, sister is IPS officer, her AIR was…

'Need to establish...': PM Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates discuss India's digital revolution

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha to become richest star kid with Rs 250 crore bungalow? Here’s what we know

This singer was more popular than Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, filmmakers were afraid of him because..

Meet actor who used to earn Rs 300 per month, got divorced after son's tragic death, then remarried for sake of..

Health benefits of reducing salt intake

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI vs RCB

Tips to control bad Cholesterol in one week

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha to become richest star kid with Rs 250 crore bungalow? Here’s what we know

This singer was more popular than Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, filmmakers were afraid of him because..

Meet actor who used to earn Rs 300 per month, got divorced after son's tragic death, then remarried for sake of..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This singer was more popular than Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, filmmakers were afraid of him because..

Kishore Kumar died on October 13, 1987, on his brother Ashok Kumar's 76th birthday. He died of a heart attack in Mumbai and later, his body was taken to Khandwa for cremation.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From the 1950s to the 80s, there was a singer in Bollywood who gave tough competition to superstars in terms of popularity. He not only impressed audiences with his melodious voice but was also popular as an actor. This singer might not be among us anymore, but, his voice still rings clear in the ears of his fans.

This singer, between 1940 and 1987, sang a whopping 2700 songs, out of which, about 700 songs were for Tamil, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, and Oriya films. He also acted in more than 80 films and was also a celebrated director who directed 18 films in his career. He is still considered one of the most famous playback singers of Indian cinema.

In front of this singer, even superstars like Ashok Kumar, Guru Dutt, Dev Anand, Sunil Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Raaj Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan looked quite ordinary. Not only this, filmmakers were also desperate to cast him in their projects as it was a guarantee of being a superhit. 

You must have recognised by now that the legend of Indian music and cinema we are talking about is none other than Kishore Kumar. 

Kishore Kumar made his debut as an actor in the film 'Shikari' (1946). His elder brother Ashok Kumar played the lead role in this film. On the other hand, Kishore Kumar started his singing career in the 1948 film 'Ziddi', in which he sang for Dev Anand. While initially Kishore Kumar's films flopped badly at the box office, he became an overnight sensation after the release of 'Naukri' in 1954. After the success of 'Ziddi', Kishore Kumar never looked back. 

Kishore Kumar began his directing career in 1961 with the film 'Jhumru', co-starring Madhubala.

Let us tell you that Kishore Kumar was quite famous for his fun-loving nature in Bollywood. He was very pure at heart but was a bit infamous in the film industry because of his sense of humor. Besides this, he was also quite outspoken which often landed him in controversies. 

It is said that even though he became the voice of Raj Kapoor, Raaj Kumar, Firoz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rajesh Khanna in many films, he did not get along well with them. 

Film directors and producers Hrishikesh Mukherjee, HS Rawail, Baldev Raj Chopra, and RC Talwar were also reprimanded by Kishore Kumar on many occasions. There are many strange stories of Kishore Kumar with all these people we have mentioned above. 

Reports state that once Kishore Kumar chased away director Hrishikesh Mukherjee through his watchman. Apart from this, he had bitten the hand of producer-director HS Rawail with his teeth. Once, Kishore Kumar also got a skull and bones installed in his living room for the media. He once, owing to a bet, also tied BR Chopra up and made him do whatever he wanted. 

Kishore Kumar died on October 13, 1987, on his brother Ashok Kumar's 76th birthday. He died of a heart attack in Mumbai and later, his body was taken to Khandwa for cremation. A day before he died, Kishore Kumar recorded his last song, 'Guru Guru', a duet with Asha Bhosle for the film 'Waqt Ki Awaz' (1988).

READ | Meet actor who used to earn Rs 300 per month, got divorced after son's tragic death, then remarried for sake of..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

After US and Germany, UN reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest before Lok Sabha Elections: ‘Hope that in India…’

7th Pay Commission: Good news for Central govt employees as DA, TA, HRA, 6 other allowances hiked

Meet first Indian to be world's most handsome man, earned Rs 51; way before Hrithik, Salman, Shah Rukh, John, Ranbir

'Need to establish...': PM Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates discuss India's digital revolution

Meet man who lost 71 kg in 2 years, CEO of real estate giant, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement