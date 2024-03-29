Meet actor who used to earn Rs 300 per month, got divorced after son's tragic death, then remarried for sake of..

The actor we are talking about today is none other than Prakash Raj. At the beginning of his career, Prakash Raj did back-to-back stage shows for Rs 300 per month. He became so popular that people used to come especially to see Prakash Raj act.

Today, we will tell you about an actor who once used to earn only Rs 300 per month but is now a superstar not only in Bollywood but also in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. This actor, who played a dreaded villain opposite superstars like Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn, has worked in many superhit films over the years but despite all this success, he witnessed a lot of ups and downs in his personal life.

Many people enter the film industry without a godfather. They achieve success and stardom based on their hard work and determination. Today, we will tell you about an actor from the South who is also quite popular in Bollywood. This actor, belonging to a lower-middle-class family, began his difficult journey in films, fought all odds and today, he has a reputable name in the film world.

While Prakash Raj may be a successful actor now, he has seen many ups and downs in his personal life. Many are unaware that Prakash Raj was married to actress Lalita Kumari. The couple got married in 1994. They had two daughters, Meghna and Pooja, and a son named Sidhu. However, 5 years after the birth of their son, Prakash Raj went through a traumatic experience as his son died after fell while flying a kite. The injury was so life-threatening that the doctors could not save him.

Prakash Raj is an atheist. In an interview, speaking about his son Prakash Raj once said, "I can’t forget him, even though I have removed all photographs of his. I am a non-believer and wanted to bury him on my farm. I just go, sit there many times. He is the one who made me realise how helpless I am and how unpredictable life is. I love my daughters, but just miss my child. He was just five when, while flying a kite from a one-foot-high table, he fell on the ground."

Prakash Raj also said that he felt so broken after his son's death that he also contemplated suicide. After Sidhu's death, conflicts started rising between Prakash Raj and his first wife, Lalitha Kumari. Despite their efforts, they couldn't resolve their issues. Hence, the actor divorced Lalitha, against her wishes, in 2009.

In 2010, a year after his divorce was finalised, Prakash Raj married choreographer Pony Verma. They have a son, Vedanth. Some media reports suggest that Prakash Raj got married for a second time as he wanted to have a son after tragically losing Sidhu.

"She has been such a breath of fresh air in the family. I love her energy. I got married to her at 45. Suddenly, you feel younger and there is so much joy in my life. A woman who is 12 years younger to you, who is mature, who hugs you, who makes you feel like going back home," Prakash Raj said about his wife Pony Verma.

