Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was adult star James Deen, whose reputation crumbled after rape allegations?

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

Moscow terror attack: Death count rises to 143, 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

Bengaluru man receives replacement of mom’s gujiya mould in record 3 minutes courtesy of Blinkit, CEO reacts

Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates, past results

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who was adult star James Deen, whose reputation crumbled after rape allegations?

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

Bengaluru man receives replacement of mom’s gujiya mould in record 3 minutes courtesy of Blinkit, CEO reacts

8 animals that never sleep

7 health benefits of eating dark chocolate

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI vs Gujarat Titans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Sanon sparks dating rumours after her picture holding hands with mystery man in London goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

This film was rejected by stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol, but later turned out to be a blockbuster.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 02:19 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
A scene from Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today the massy, action films where cinemagoers get to see a fierce face-off between the hero and the villain, are ruling the box office. However, this film, which had no villains or action scenes, won several hearts and became a blockbuster. 

The film we are talking about was directed by one of the most successful filmmakers, and despite that, it was rejected by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kajol among others. However, the film later turned into a critical and commercial success and won multiple National Awards. It is none other than 3 Idiots. 

Upon release, 3 Idiots became one of the most loved films in Bollywood. Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film was the perfect blend of emotional and comedy scenes and the story follows the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college and is a satire about the social pressures under the Indian education system. 

Rajkumar Hirani’s film was loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. Before the film went to Aamir Khan, Hirani 
had plans for Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead character, Ranchoddas Chanchad. However, the superstar rejected the film due to his prior commitments. Then he approached Ranbir Kapoor for the film, however, he didn’t want to play Rancho. 

Not only this, but before R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan were finalized for the film, their roles were offered to Saif Ali Khan and John Abraham but the actors rejected the film due to date issues. Arshad Warsi also rejected the role due to some issues. Even for Boman Irani’s role, Sanjay Dutt was the first choice, however, he couldn’t do the role. 

Boman Irani once revealed in an interview that he was nervous about playing Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe, and recommended Irrfan Khan for the role, but his refusal prompted him to take the role. Not only this, Instead of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol was the first choice for Pia (Aamir Khan’s love interest) in the film, but she was not happy with the part and thus turned the offer down. 

3 Idiots broke several box office records upon its release. It had the highest opening day collections for an Indian film up until that point and also held the record for the highest net collections in the first week for a Hindi film. Not only this, but apart from collecting Rs 460 crore worldwide at the box office, the film also won 3 National Awards, Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Lyrics, and Best Audiography at the 57th National Film Awards. It is now regarded as one of the greatest films of India.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Arunachal Pradesh is part of India because it's part of India...': Jaishankar junks 'ludicrous' Chinese claims

Meet man who began his career in advertising, now works in top company, his salary is...

This big budget hit, which won 7 Oscars, was banned in Arab countries, rejected by Dilip Kumar because…

United States faces spike of Norovirus infection, know causes, symptoms, prevention

Imtiaz Ali thinks this actress is ‘better performer’ than Deepika Padukone: ‘Very tough but…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement