This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

This film was rejected by stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol, but later turned out to be a blockbuster.

Today the massy, action films where cinemagoers get to see a fierce face-off between the hero and the villain, are ruling the box office. However, this film, which had no villains or action scenes, won several hearts and became a blockbuster.

The film we are talking about was directed by one of the most successful filmmakers, and despite that, it was rejected by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kajol among others. However, the film later turned into a critical and commercial success and won multiple National Awards. It is none other than 3 Idiots.

Upon release, 3 Idiots became one of the most loved films in Bollywood. Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film was the perfect blend of emotional and comedy scenes and the story follows the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college and is a satire about the social pressures under the Indian education system.

Rajkumar Hirani’s film was loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. Before the film went to Aamir Khan, Hirani

had plans for Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead character, Ranchoddas Chanchad. However, the superstar rejected the film due to his prior commitments. Then he approached Ranbir Kapoor for the film, however, he didn’t want to play Rancho.

Not only this, but before R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan were finalized for the film, their roles were offered to Saif Ali Khan and John Abraham but the actors rejected the film due to date issues. Arshad Warsi also rejected the role due to some issues. Even for Boman Irani’s role, Sanjay Dutt was the first choice, however, he couldn’t do the role.

Boman Irani once revealed in an interview that he was nervous about playing Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe, and recommended Irrfan Khan for the role, but his refusal prompted him to take the role. Not only this, Instead of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol was the first choice for Pia (Aamir Khan’s love interest) in the film, but she was not happy with the part and thus turned the offer down.

3 Idiots broke several box office records upon its release. It had the highest opening day collections for an Indian film up until that point and also held the record for the highest net collections in the first week for a Hindi film. Not only this, but apart from collecting Rs 460 crore worldwide at the box office, the film also won 3 National Awards, Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Lyrics, and Best Audiography at the 57th National Film Awards. It is now regarded as one of the greatest films of India.

