Bollywood

This National Award winning actor made his debut on TV, was madly in love with Juhi Chawla, wanted to marry her, but…

The film was 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' and the actor who had fallen in love with Juhi Chawla was R Madhavan, who is in the news these days for 'The Railway Man' web series.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

Juhi Chawla was once regarded as one of the top actresses of Bollywood. In the 90s, Juhi Chawla worked with all the superstars of her time and all big filmmakers of the country were eager to cast her in their films. Juhi Chawla had worked in many blockbuster films in the 80-90s and she had a massive fan following. There was one actor who fell in love with Juhi Chawla after watching just one film of the actress. The film was 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' and the actor who had fallen in love with Juhi Chawla was R Madhavan, who is in the news these days for 'The Railway Man' web series.

There was a time when R Madhavan was so deeply in love with Juhi Chawla that he wanted to marry her. R Madhavan said in an interview that he told this to his mother and he also told her that his only aim is to marry Juhi Chawla. R Madhavan himself mentioned this. Notably, Juhi Chawla is also playing an important role in 'The Railway Men'.

“I want to confess to Juhi ji and all of you that when I saw 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' I became crazy about her. I even went to my mother and told her that I wanted to marry Juhi. My only aim was to get married somehow,” Madhavan said. Madhavan however is too junior to Juhi Chawla and his dream remain unfulfilled.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, in the lead role was directed by Mansoor Khan. The film became a superhit at the box-office and was one of the biggest films of the year.

Qayamat Se Qayamar Tak won 8 Filmfare Awards and Juhi Chawla received the Best Female Debut Award. When this film was released, R Madhavan had not even started his career. R Madhavan made his acting debut on TV. R Madhavan’s directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won National Award for Best Feature Film in 2022.

