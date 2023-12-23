This man left home at 13, became carpenter, then gangster, his son and bahu are superstars, grandkids are...

When Karan Johar asked Ajay Devgn about his father, Veeru Devgan, and if he got the appreciation he deserved, Ajay Devgn revealed his father’s story.

In the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan', audiences saw Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty gracing the couch on Karan Johar's show. During the episode, Ajay Devgn opened up about his father, action director Veeru Devgan. The actor revealed that his father had run away from home at the age of 13 and was even a gangster.

Ajay Devgn said, "He ran away from his home in Punjab when he was just 13. He came to Mumbai without a train ticket, was put behind bars, and had no work, and no food. Somebody helped him out and said that if he washed his cab, my father could sleep in it. He started from there, and eventually became a carpenter, and then a gangster in Sion Koliwada. They had gangs at that time, and gang wars."

Ajay Devgn also revealed how his father got into Bollywood and said, "One day, a very senior action director, Mr Ravi Khanna, he was passing by, and there was a street fight going on. He stopped the car, and he called my dad after the fight. He said, ‘What do you do?’ My dad said he’s a carpenter, and Mr Khanna said a very nice line; he said, ‘Tu ladta acha hai (you fight well), come meet me tomorrow’. He made him a fighter."

Veeru Devgan was one of the most sought-after action directors in the film industry. His son Ajay Devgn and daughter-in-law Kajol are also superstars in the industry. His grandkids are Nysa and Yug Devgan.

Director Rohit Shetty also revealed that his father had a 'similar story' and his father, action director MB Shetty, came to Mumbai as a 13-year-old and worked as a waiter.

‘Koffee With Karan 8’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, with new episodes releasing every Thursday at 12 am.

