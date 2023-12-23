Headlines

K'taka hijab ban removal: BJP strongly reacts to CM's decision, says raising concern about 'secular nature'

Shah Rukh Khan says he feels more comfortable playing his age, being 'age honest' in Dunki: 'Since I look young...'

Smriti Irani accuses Gandhis of land grabbing in Amethi, says they 'rented 30 acres for...'

Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on his 4-year acting break, reveals what prompted it: ‘Mujhe aisa laga main…’

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for allegedly assaulting wife in Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Smriti Irani accuses Gandhis of land grabbing in Amethi, says they 'rented 30 acres for...'

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for allegedly assaulting wife in Noida

Viral video: Woman dances to Kinni Kinni in crowded metro, internet is not impressed

Benefits of using electric toothbrush

Health benefits of eating papaya

Tips to increase hemoglobin level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

This man left home at 13, became carpenter, then gangster, his son and bahu are superstars, grandkids are...

Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on his 4-year acting break, reveals what prompted it: ‘Mujhe aisa laga main…’

Watch: Netizens slam Vicky Jain for making Ayesha Khan ‘uncomfortable’ in Bigg Boss 17, call him biggest red flag

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This man left home at 13, became carpenter, then gangster, his son and bahu are superstars, grandkids are...

When Karan Johar asked Ajay Devgn about his father, Veeru Devgan, and if he got the appreciation he deserved, Ajay Devgn revealed his father’s story.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan', audiences saw Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty gracing the couch on Karan Johar's show. During the episode, Ajay Devgn opened up about his father, action director Veeru Devgan. The actor revealed that his father had run away from home at the age of 13 and was even a gangster.

When Karan Johar asked Ajay Devgn about his father, Veeru Devgan, and if he got the appreciation he deserved, Ajay Devgn revealed his father’s story.

Ajay Devgn said, "He ran away from his home in Punjab when he was just 13. He came to Mumbai without a train ticket, was put behind bars, and had no work, and no food. Somebody helped him out and said that if he washed his cab, my father could sleep in it. He started from there, and eventually became a carpenter, and then a gangster in Sion Koliwada. They had gangs at that time, and gang wars."

Ajay Devgn also revealed how his father got into Bollywood and said, "One day, a very senior action director, Mr Ravi Khanna, he was passing by, and there was a street fight going on. He stopped the car, and he called my dad after the fight. He said, ‘What do you do?’ My dad said he’s a carpenter, and Mr Khanna said a very nice line; he said, ‘Tu ladta acha hai (you fight well), come meet me tomorrow’. He made him a fighter."

Veeru Devgan was one of the most sought-after action directors in the film industry. His son Ajay Devgn and daughter-in-law Kajol are also superstars in the industry. His grandkids are Nysa and Yug Devgan.

Director Rohit Shetty also revealed that his father had a 'similar story' and his father, action director MB Shetty, came to Mumbai as a 13-year-old and worked as a waiter.

‘Koffee With Karan 8’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, with new episodes releasing every Thursday at 12 am.

READ | Meet India's highest-paid mimicry artist, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, went to jail for...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Twitter Down: X faces outage, users timeline empty

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan-Salman Khan hug each other at Anand Pandit's birthday bash, netizens react

Bigg Boss 17 won't get an extension for first time in five seasons, show to end on...

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this superstar was first choice for Baazigar, rejected role due to…

Woman lists 10 grievances about Air India flight to Australia, airline reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE