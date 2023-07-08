This Indian actor holds Guinness World Record for acting in most films, and it's not Amitabh, Govinda, or Rajnikanth

Indian actor who hold Guinness World Record for acting in most films

Indian Cinema is one of the largest film industries in the world with actors delivering one after the other performances and entertaining the audience worldwide. But ever wondered who holds the record for acting in the most number of films? Well, it's definitely not Akshay Kumar or Rajnikanth.

The actor who holds the record for acting in the most number of films is a South actor who impressed his fans time and again with his expressions and comic timing so much so that he is seen in almost every film now. If you have still not recognized him, it's Kanneganti Brahmanandam.

Born in 1956, Brahmanandam is popularly known for his comic roles in South films. The actor holds a Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor. He has appeared in more than 1000 films upto date and was also honored with India’s fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri, for his contribution towards his art.

The south superstar was born in Chaganti Vari Palem village, Sattenapalli, Andhra Pradesh. The actor’s father was a carpenter and the actor has 7 siblings. He completed his Master of Arts and worked as a Telugu lecturer in Attli.

Novelist and Playwright Adi Vishnu introduced him to NCV Sashidhar of Doordarshan (DD) and soon after that he made his television debut with DD Telugu's Pakapakalu in 1985. After watching his performance in the show, filmmaker director Jandhyala cast him in the film Aha Naa-Pellanta! and it became a breakthrough role for the actor.

He then appeared in various Telugu films wherein his performance was well appreciated like Vivaha Bhojanambu, Choopulu Kalisina Shubhavela, Bandhuvulostunnaru Jagratha, Muddula Mavayya, Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari, Bobbili Raja and Bamma Maata Bangaru Baata.

He won his first major award-Nandi Award in 1993 for Best Male Comedian for his performance as Khan Dada in the film Money. The actor enjoys a huge fan following which he earned with his back-to-back hit performances predominantly in Telugu movies. Brahmanandam charges Rs 1-2 crore for each of his films. According to reports, he owns assets worth around Rs 350 crore.

Meanwhile, The south star will be next seen in the movie Bro helmed by Samuthirakani. The Telugu language movie also stars Pawan Kalyan and is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.