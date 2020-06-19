'This better be last remembrance message I write': Richa Chadha remembers Ali Fazal's late mother

Richa Chadha posted a rememberance note for beau Ali Fazal's mother

Ali Fazal's mother passed away after health complications. The actor mourned her demise with a social media post and soon, his girlfriend Richa Chadha also shared a remembrance post for Ali's mother.

Sharing a picture of Ali with his mother, Richa took to Instagram and wrote, "Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday... but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already !"

She added, "Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! Ali , be brave. She wouldn’t have liked to see you sad ! 2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write!"

Here's her post:

Ali Fazal also shared a similar picture and wrote, "Yeh chand tasweeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain - kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see.. but you n i know , this world wasnt for you my love."

He also added, "Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana.. and i know how amazingly you would do it up.. and so. now you can."

Stating that his mother had already given him an advice, Ali mentioned, "Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we was chillin oh so chillin. And she told me i could use this one on social media. And also said “zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don’t want to listen to you ham”, Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Dont mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar."