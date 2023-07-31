This actress was born in famous family, tried to end her life twice, dated Shekhar Kapur, is a superstar, who is she?

Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Azmi has told in her autobiography ‘Kaif and I: A Memoir’ that the legendary actress had attempted suicide twice.

The girl who is there in this black and white photo is one of the legends of Bollywood and she is known for her impactful acting. Though this actress was born in a famous family, it was easy for her to carve a place for herself in Bollywood. But when she got a chance, she left no stone unturned to prove herself and won a National Award in her career. Not only this, she has also received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India. The actress is none other than legendary Shabani Azmi.

Shabana Azmi is daughter of Kaifi Azmi and Shaukat Azmi. Her mother Shaukat Azmi has told in her autobiography ‘Kaif and I: A Memoir’ that Shabana Azmi had attempted suicide twice. According to the book, Shabana Azmi felt that her mother loved her brother more than her and that’s why she sometimes used to become very sad. That’s why Shabana Azmi had once consumed copper sulphate in the lab and her life was saved by her friend. Shabana Azmi once tried to die by suicide by coming in front of the train but she was saved by the watchman of the school.

Shabana Azmi has talked about her love life and crush in some of her interviews. According to Shabana Azmi, she has been in a relationship with director Shekhar Kapur. Apart from Shekhar Kapoor, Shabana Azmi always had a crush on iconic actor Shashi Kapoor. After this, Shabana Azmi fell in love with Javed Akhtar, who often used to bring his poetry to his father Kaifi Azmi.

When Shabana Azmi came to know that that Javed Akhtar is married, she tried to end her relationship with the noted lyricist but could not succeed. Shabana Azmi got married to Javed Akhtar after his divorce from his first wife Honey Irani.