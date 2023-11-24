Headlines

Bollywood

This actress married at 15, had 4 children, started acting after divorce, Bollywood's first Lux girl, was India's most..

Leela Chitnis got married at the age of just 15 she became the mother of four children. Leela and her husband both were freedom fighters.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

There are many stars in Bollywood who have succeeded in making a name for themselves in Indian film industry after hitting it big through advertisements. In this article, we will talk an actress who became a star overnight after appearing in an iconic advertisement. Yes, we are talking about Leela Chitnis, the suprstar got married at the age of 15 and then became the mother of 4 children before she entered Bollywood. Interestingly, Leela Chitnis was a freedom fighter too.

Leela Chitnis was the star of Indian cinema from 1930s to 1980s. She started her career as a romantic actress and she is now remembered more for playing the role of mother of several actors. It is said that Leela Chitnis was once the most educated actress of Hindi cinema and she was the first graduate actress of Indian cinema.

Leela Chitnis grabbed everyone’s attention by working in Lux advertisement. The advertisement left everyone stunned and Leela Chitnis became an overnight star. Leela Chitnis was the first star in the country to advertise for Lux. 

Leela Chitnis got married at the age of just 15 she became the mother of four children. Leela and her husband both were freedom fighters. However, after a few years, Leela Chitnis separated from her husband. After divorce, Leela Chitnis started working as a school teacher and also did some theater plays in order to run her family. Leela Chitnis then started doing supporting roles in films. It is said that Leela Chitnis became an actor only to earn money for her children.

Leela Chitnis' first superhit film was 'Gentleman Daku', which released in 1937. In this film, she was in a man's dress and Leela impressed everyone with her acting. Leela Chitnis got flooded with film offers after the success of this film and did many films like 'Bombay Talkies', 'Kangan', 'Azad', 'Bandhan' and 'Jhula'. Leela Chitnis passed away on July 14, 2003 at the age of 93.

