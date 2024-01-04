Headlines

This 90s actress was 'thrown out' of Sunny's hit film, gave blockbusters with Salman, Aamir, Akshay, she's now...

This actress who has worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan was 'thrown out' from her debut film and was replaced by Urmila Matondkar.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 05:01 PM IST

article-main
Image source: Screengrab
The production of any movie goes through three major stages, pre-production, production, and post-production. In these three stages, a film goes through various changes. There are several instances when actors do get replaced by another artiste. Sometimes these replacements affect the actor, and they do get disheartened for losing the opportunity. Today we will talk about a popular actress of the 90s, who was geared up for her major Bollywood debut, but she was dropped from her debut film and was replaced with another actress. 

The actress who was removed from her debut film is...

Ayesha Jhulka. Yes, the actress who made her debut with Salman Khan in Kurbaan (1991) was supposed to start her Bollywood journey with Sunny Deol. Ayesha was originally signed for female lead in Narsimha (1991). For Narsimha, Ayesha was paired opposite Ravi Behl, and she was supposed to start shooting for the film until...

Ayesha was replaced due to...

Ayesha reportedly fought with producer Kumar Mangat, and their differences led to her replacement from the movie. After Ayesha was asked to leave the film, Urmila Matondkar was asked to step in, and she signed the film. 

Ayesha on getting replaced in Narshima

In an interview with ETimes, Ayesha said, "I was pretty put off with the incident. More than anything it hurt me because I had not even begun, and I was thrown out of films. It was quite a controversy, it made it to the headlines, that Ayesha Jhulka was replaced, that hurt me a lot." Ayesha further added that her family and close friends gave her the required support. 

Ayesha further revealed that after she signed Kurbaan, the crew of the Salman Khan-starrer helped her, "Everyone came to my rescue, and the biggest rescue was the team of Kurbaan. They said to wait till our film came out and everyone told me to not feel bad. With their support, I came out of it pretty fast and my journey began when Kurbaan was released. It was a box office hit and everyone was talking about me." 

Ayesha's career after Kurbaan

Ayesha went on to star in biggest hits including Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Kurbaan's success helped Ayesha in grabbing Aamir Khan-starrer. "For Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Mansoor (Khan) saw a song from Kurbaan and finalised me for his film. He went to the editing room, saw one clip of the song, and said she’s the girl. That’s what he told Nasir ji (Hussain, producer), not to me directly because he was always a shy guy," Ayesha said. 

In her three decades career, Ayesha worked in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada and Telugu films. After a hiatus, Jhulka made her OTT debut with Hush Hush and has even appeared in Happy Family: Conditions Apply. 

